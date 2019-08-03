News

Junior Sprint Triathlon in Lompoc helps fight childhood obesity

Posted: Aug 03, 2019 02:47 PM PDT

LOMPOC, Calif. - According to the Center for Disease Control children and adolescents affected by obesity has more than tripled since the 1970's. 

The Junior Sprint Triathlon took place today at the Lompoc Aquatic Center giving kids a chance to fight back against obesity statistics. And one dad has taken a stance to keep his kids active. 

"I'm a nurse and I see this every day and I see kids being overweight. Kids starting young with high blood pressure and diabetes, and sedentary lifestyles," said Jason George.

George is a father of two who decided to make sure his kids develop a healthy and active lifestyle. 

"My youngest son is 9 and when he was 7 he was already doing triathlons, he did great and had so much fun his brother saw it and was like oh I want to do it too," said George.

The Junior Triathlon was for children ages 13 and younger.
Both of George's children participated in the event which was a family affair.

"It's awesome because today we had parents that did the triathlon earlier for the adults. But now we have brothers and sisters doing the Junior triathlon too, so it has become a family event," said Supervisor Lompoc Aquatic Center Mike Espino.

The Junior Triathlon consists of a 50-yard swim, a 1 mile bike ride, and ¼ of a mile run.

"The Lompoc Triathlon is great because it's a shorter distance, my kids are used to doing adults sprints, so for them, this is much more fun," said George. 

Fun that also gave the kids life skills. 

"Doing these triathlons teaches me to push my self," said Sprint Triathlon Athlete MD George.

"All this swimming biking and running is very competitive. It's really fun," said Sprint Triathlon Athlete Esteban Magana.

"To get involved with something like this, the Sprint Triathlon, is really great because what it does is get them out of the house to be active. And that is one of the things we really want to have is active healthy children out there," said Espino.

