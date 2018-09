Jazz fans fill Oxnard Beach Park to enjoy third annual Oxnard Jazz Festival

OXNARD, Calif. - Jazz fans filled Oxnard Beach Park on Saturday to enjoy the third annual Oxnard Jazz Festival.

The line-up included Greg Adams & East Bay Soul.

The Grammy nominated trumpeter has played and recorded with a who's who of talent including the Beatles, Elton John, Stanley Clark and many more.

Fans said they love the location by the beach.

Organizers said they are considering adding another day in the future.