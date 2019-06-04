Invoca celebrates move with ribbon cutting

Tech company relocates to lower...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Private tech company Invoca has relocated to lower State Street in Santa Barbara.

The company that outgrew its original space renovated the former Sonos headquarters.

The building now looks like something you would see in Silicon Valley.

There are kitchens, private offices and a deck with an ocean view.

The company helps marketers meet the needs of customers interested in talking to experts.

CEO Gregg Johnson said they work with Google, Facebook and other companies to make them run more efficiently.

Johnson said they plan to hire another 200 people in the next few years.

Before the ribbon cutting photo opportunity Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo thanked Invoca for revitalizing the 400 block of State St,

"We welcome Invoca with open arms and look forward to having their employees enjoy themselves downtown." said Murillo.

Some of new hires are already giving back to the community.

They spent time in the office labeling Foodbank's emergency food boxes. For every box sold Foodbank will donate another one to a family in need.

Zoe Georgakis worked in the hospitality industry for seven years in the bay area. She said her new job in human relations at Invoca gave her a chance to move home.

Inc. magazine named the dog and family friendly company one of the best places to work in 2018.

That's what city leaders like to hear.



