Instruments of Peace prayer service held at Old Mission Santa Barbara

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 10:51 PM PST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 10:51 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Call to Peace prayer service began with a procession at the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

Guests included leaders of many faiths.

Organizers said they planned for the service after taggers wrote rape and misspelled genocide on the historic building.

The damage that was quickly repaired left community members thinking of ways to heal.

They came up with the prayer service plan before a gunman shot and killed worshippers at the synagogue in Pittsburgh. 

Pastor Daniel Lackie said the anger and pain is a symbol of what is permeating in the social and political atmosphere.

Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo spoke about forgiveness and her devout Catholic grandmother and rolle model.  

The paper program included an anonymous poem, found scratched on the wall of a concentration camp. The poem written by a Jewish prisoner begins with the words, "I believe in sun even when it is not shining, and I believe in love, even when there's no one there and I believe in God, even when he is silent." 

Leaders of all faiths dedicated the evening to peacemaking and healing.
 

