Institution Ale seeks exception permit for indoor neon sign

Institution Ales neon sign puts Santa...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Institution Ale decorated a brick wall with a neon sign that violates a Santa Barbara sign ordinance.

The El Pueblo Viejo Landmark District rules do now allow Neon tubing and limits letter heights to 10-inches.

A letter threatening fines called the sign too close to windows, but Community Development Director George Buell said they won't face fines because they are acting in good faith to find a solution.

Buell said they may have a case for an exception.

Joe's Cafe has a neon side outside its restaurant that is grandfathered in. Other businesses have small neon open signs and beer advertisements.

A consultant for Institution Ale believes the the city needs to be as business friendly as possible when there are vacancies on State Street.

Vanguard Planning owner Jerret Gorin said, "It is important that the city does everything it can to help businesses, especially those brave enough to start a business on State Street."

But, Mayor Cathy Murillo said one exception for a neon sign in the area could lead to another and another and then the city may no longer look like Santa Barbara.

Customers and residents appear to side with the brewery

Rowland Hanson shared his opinion while having a beer.

"It is silly to have regulatory thing get in the way of business booming."

Daniel Jimenez said, "Whether is it a neon sign, whether it is a painted door, as long as we have business, people are able to pay their taxes and pay their bills. That is what we should be concentrating on."

The original business in Camarillo does not have a neon sign. It has photos of the former Camarillo State Hospital that inspired Instituion Ale's name.

The neon sign will be discussed by the Santa Barbara's sign committee meeting on Tuesday morning.



