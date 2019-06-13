News

If state senate bill passes CA may erase 8 million convicted criminal records

SANTA MARiA, Calif. - Some California lawmakers are pushing for a bill that would automatically clear criminal records for former criminal convictions eligible under existing laws. 

If assembly bill 1076 is passed by the state legislature it could clear records of an estimated 8 million Californians that were arrested or/and convicted of crimes.

Only misdemeanor and non-violent offenses would qualify for an expungement. Those who finished their court-appointed sentences can also qualify for an expungement. 

Those that do qualify currently have the ability to apply to have their records erased, however, this bill would make the Department of Justice automatically have to do it on a weekly basis. 

Advocates for the bill say it will help people get better jobs after serving time in jail due to background checks.

On the other hand, the San Luis Obispo District Attorney thinks the bill contradicts existing law of power. 

"The Department of Justice is an executive branch, the courts are a judicial branch but for the legislators to write a law saying that the Department of Justice should do something that is really in the court's arena, I believe violates that principle called separation of powers," said the San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow.

"These individuals may be just had one blight on their record...to get those things expunged has enabled them to move on and get better employment and provide for their families and to be a betterment for the community," said an attorney for the CA Rural Legal Assistance Corrie Arellano.

Law agencies against the bill have also voiced concerns over the cost and time the burden will put on the Department of Justice. The San Luis Obispo District Attorney's office also noted that the bill could lead to misinformation due to a lack of unified software databases between law agencies. He suggested there could also be errors in up to date information due to lag time after arrest and between convictions. 

The bill was passed in the state assembly and is now being considered in the state senate.
 

