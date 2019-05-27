News

I Madonnari turns Mission Plaza into a street art gallery

Posted: May 27, 2019

I Modannari Italian Street Paining Festival celebrating XXXIII anniversary

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Artists have been busy in front of the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

They are trying to complete their street art by Memorial Day.

Some of them have been slowed down by damp weather, but others are done.

Kieran Meaney was the only one still working as the sun began to set on Sunday night.

She grew up taking part in the festival and her father Tom created a portrait of her near the Mission steps.

Meaney said, "I've been here since I was 7 years old. This is my twelfth year doing my own square, technically, I've been here since I was born because my family has been part of this festival for my whole life and longer and this is my interpretation of the Venetian Lion of Venice."

She plans to go to art school and become professional artist.

Art education is what this festival is all about.

Each square is sponsored and raises funds for the Children's Creative Project and its arts education programs.

The festival is celebrating its XXXIII anniversary. Admission is free through Sunday evening.

For more information visit https://imadonnarifestival.com

