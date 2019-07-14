Hundreds of Piper Cubs fly in to Lompoc Airport

LOMPOC, Calif. - The West Coast Cub Fly-In is celebrated across the nation as one of the top fly-ins for historic aircraft.

“We have a gathering of classic Piper Cubs fly in here. It's fun for us to see the airplanes and mingle with the folks who fly in here," said Randy Freeman, member of the West Coast Cub Fly-In.

Hundreds of Piper cubs from all over the region took to the skies.

Flying events such as flour bombing and spot landing contests entertained the crowd on the ground.

Visitors of all ages interacted with pilots.

Some had a chance to sit inside a classic fire truck.

“It's my first time to sit inside a fire truck, said participant, Trinity Bauldry Walsh.

Those small enough tested a newly built pedal plane called “Cubby.”

Cubby is being auctioned off as a fundraiser to support the Lompoc hangar.

“It's designed for someone age 5 to 7. It's a fully functioning pedal car,” said Richard Miles, an aviation mechanic who designed Cubby.

Some people caught rides in the classic planes.

Another special aircraft on display was a World War II Stearman biplane built in 1942.

But most of the aircraft on display are the light-weight Piper J-3 Cubs built by Piper Aircraft.

“At the time they were an affordable way to get into aviation. They fly slow. They're very maneuverable, and they're a lot of fun,” said Freeman.

Whether you're into antique cars or old airplanes, if you'd like to join in on the fun, the West Coast Cub Fly-in continues at the Lompoc Airport through Sunday.