News

Hundreds of Piper Cubs fly in to Lompoc Airport

By:

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 10:00 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:29 AM PDT

Hundreds of Piper Cubs fly in to Lompoc Airport

LOMPOC, Calif. - The West Coast Cub Fly-In is celebrated across the nation as one of the top fly-ins for historic aircraft.

“We have a gathering of classic Piper Cubs fly in here. It's fun for us to see the airplanes and mingle with the folks who fly in here," said Randy Freeman, member of the West Coast Cub Fly-In.

Hundreds of Piper cubs from all over the region took to the skies.

Flying events such as flour bombing and spot landing contests  entertained the crowd on the ground.

Visitors of all ages interacted with pilots.

Some had a chance to sit inside a classic fire truck.

“It's my first time to sit inside a fire truck, said participant, Trinity Bauldry Walsh.

Those small enough tested a newly built pedal plane called “Cubby.”

Cubby is being auctioned off as a fundraiser to support the Lompoc hangar.

“It's designed for someone age 5 to 7. It's a fully functioning pedal car,” said Richard Miles, an aviation mechanic who designed Cubby.

Some people caught rides in the classic planes.

Another special aircraft on display was a World War II Stearman biplane built in 1942.

But most of the aircraft on display are the  light-weight Piper J-3 Cubs built by Piper Aircraft.

“At the time they were an affordable way to get into aviation. They fly slow. They're very maneuverable, and they're a lot of fun,” said Freeman.

Whether you're into antique cars or old airplanes, if you'd like to join in on the fun, the West Coast Cub Fly-in continues at the Lompoc Airport through Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cities with best, worst reputations

Cities with best, worst reputations

On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome

On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

Long-haired female stars over 40
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Long-haired female stars over 40

On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas
Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas

Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9