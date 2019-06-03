Hundreds in Santa Barbara attempt world record for largest backwards walk

Hundreds attempt largest backwards walk

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After Sunday's State Street Mile races in downtown Santa Barbara, hundreds of runners, neighbors and onlookers gathered in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for largest backwards walk.

The attempt, along with the mile races earlier in the morning, raised money for the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Crime Victim Emergency Fund.

The energetic crowd was required to walk backwards for one kilometer. A total of 1,057 people participated, just shy of the record of 1,107.

Guinness World Record representatives say they will likely attempt the record again next year, and they encourage everyone to come out and participate.