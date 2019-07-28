Homeless vets gets the VIP treatment at annual Stand Down

Homeless veterans treated like VIP at Stand Down in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - Homeless veterans are being treated as special guests at an annual Stand Down in Ventura.

Volunteers are helping them with social services at the armory in Ventura this weekend.

They had a chance to meet with health care and legal professionals.

They were also given new clothing and hot meals.

Michael Aave said he is a disabled army veterans who has been living in a van since his divorce.

This was his first time at the event. Aave said the Stand Down helped him take care of business, and he said he will defiantly come back next year.

The Stand Down has tents where they can spend the night and a concert stage for entertainment.