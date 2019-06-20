Hollywood Beach Elementary School holds Sandcastle Day during final week of school year

Sandcastle Day held at Hollywood Beach Elementary School to celebrate end of school year

OXNARD, Calif. - Hollywood Beach Elementary held its annual Sandcastle Day on Wednesday morning.

It is part of a long tradition of making the final week of school in the Hueneme School District fun for students, but there is more to sandcastle day than that.

Teachers create teams made up of students from each grade and they learn to work together to build sandcastles in the sand across the street from their school on Sunset in Oxnard.

The castles didn't just look like castles this year. Some of the sandcastles looked like people laying in the sand.

One team created a dinasour.

The sandcastles will eventually be washed away by the tide.