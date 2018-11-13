Atascadero Loaves and Fishes helping feed people in need

ATASCADERO, Calif. - For more than 30 years, Atascadero Loaves and Fishes has been making a difference in the lives of many people that live in northern San Luis Obispo County.



"Loaves and Fishes is an organization that is focused on making sure people that we serve have food security," said Loaves and Fishes pantry manager Terry Vail. "We also have vouchers for clothing and propane. We're basically trying to provide the community with something that is lacking and that is food for everyone."



The non-profit organization began in the basement of a local church, but now operates weekdays out of its own facility located on El Camino Real.



It serves people in need in Atascadero, Templeton, Santa Margarita, Creston and California Valley.



Clients are allowed to come twice a month on a first-come first serve basis. Each visit, they are interviewed privately to update financial and family information.



"We see often one person from a family, but we're serving the whole family," Vail said. "They're given a menu of items that we normally have here in the pantry and they're allowed to select what they need and want."



The list is then passed along to volunteers, who bag up the requested food and other groceries from the pantry that is located next to the Loaves and Fishes office space.



According to Vail, they are serving about 125 heads-of-households each week, meaning hundreds of people are receiving food through their donations.



Among the many clients is Rhonda Villa. The Atascadero resident said she's been coming to Loaves and Fishes for more than 10 years.



"I live off of one check a month and it doesn't always last me until the end of the month and so the food I receive here helps me tremendously," said Villa.



Villa said she receives enough food that she is able to share it with friends or acquaintances that are also battling food insecurity.



"When I come to Loaves and Fishes I get more than enough," Villa said. "I get enough produce and meats and dairy products to make meals that I'm able to freeze for next month, so I'm very grateful for Loaves and Fishes."



Loaves and Fishes is one of many agency partners that work with the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County.



"We have about 90 agency partners that are able to distribute food and make our reach into the county go even farther," said Susan Olson, Food Bank Director of Development.



Next week, turkeys collected through the KCOY Turkey Drive will benefit Food Bank agency partners, such as Loaves and Fishes.



"San Luis Obispo County is such a generous place," said Olson. "We are so grateful for their efforts in helping the Turkey Drive be successful and helping needy families in our community have a happy holiday."



Villa said she's received a turkey in the past.



"To have a Thanksgiving turkey when there's absolutely no money because my paycheck didn't stretch, I'm really grateful," said Villa.



Vail added Loaves and Fishes is trying to give as many turkeys it can. He's hoping to provide at least 40 a day in the five days before Thanksgiving.



"Turkeys are Thanksgiving and our clients and we do what we can to get them," Vaid said.



He's looking forward to distributing the turkeys once their collected after the upcoming Turkey Drive.



"You always get a smile and a thank you," Vail said. "It is gratifying for everyone one of the volunteers. They all get to see the smile at the end and that's what makes it worthwhile."



The KCOY Turkey Drive will be held Thursday, Nov. 15 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at various locations.



Turkeys, non-perishable food and monetary donations will be accepted at the KCOY building in Santa Maria, Grocery Outlet in Lompoc, California Fresh Market in Pismo Beach, Food Bank Coalition of San Luis County headquarters in San Luis Obispo and Vons in Atascadero.



Collections in San Luis Obispo County benefit Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County.



Collections in Santa Barbara County benefit Good Samaritan Shelter.