'The Haunt & Harvest Festival' leaves people screaming at Earl Warren Showgrounds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There's something spooky in the air at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

The Haunt and Harvest Festival returns Friday to Sunday Oct. 18-20.

Celebrate the Halloween season with the whole family.

You can spend the day enjoying kids activities including carnival rides, trick-or-treating and a costume contest.

And in true Halloween fashion, there will be three haunted houses for the bravest souls to enjoy!

No costumes are allowed in the haunted houses.

The Harvest Festival hours are 4-11 p.m. Friday, 12-11 p.m. Saturday and 12-10 p.m. Sunday

The Haunted Houses are open 7-11 p.m. Friday, 7-11 p.m. Saturday and 7-10 p.m. Sunday.