SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Hill and Woolsey Fires force thousands to evacuate; some head to Central Coast

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 12:37 AM PST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 12:39 AM PST

Woolsey Fire forces thousands to evacuate some head to Central Coast

SOLVANG, Calif. - Like so many of those dealing with the raging wildfires in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, Laura Reynolds feels like her head is spinning.

“This has been the craziest 24 hours of my entire life,” Reynolds said. “It’s been a whirlwind. I haven’t slept at all. I’m just starting to eat because the adrenaline is out of my body.”

With the fast-moving Woolsey Fire bearing down on her Malibu home, Laura, her cat and her 97-year-old grandmother hit the road Friday morning. They only brought bare essentials with them.

“When you look in your closet and you think ‘what am I going to save?’ It’s kind of weird, because you realize ‘I don’t need any of this stuff,’ said Reynolds, who is now with her grandmother and cat staying with family in Solvang.

Joining them is family friend Nathan Greiner, who was forced to leave his ranch in the Hidden Valley area early Friday morning after the fire moved closer. Nathan drove his horses up to Solvang and out of danger, something that was a new experience for him.

“Just had to load horses and go,” Greiner said. “This fire definitely was one that opened my eyes up to what a natural disaster of this proportion could do.”

Laura’s office has been destroyed and her house could be next. But she’s thankful for what she has.

“At this point, we’ve already mourned the loss of the house,” she said. “If it’s there [after the fire], it’s just winning the lottery.”

She says her positivity comes from now staying in a place she knows is safe, and from seeing neighbors and strangers be there for each other during a heartbreaking week for the area after the fires and Wednesday’s mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.

“Watching everybody come together and help each other in these really big moments just kind of instills your hope in humanity,” Reynolds said.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

Wind-driven fires rip through California
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

Celebrities who served in the military
FreeImages.com/Karen Barefoot

Celebrities who served in the military

On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

Mass shooting at California bar
Getty Images

Mass shooting at California bar

Fabulous actresses over 50
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

Top 10 germ-infested spots
iStock/Eraxion

Top 10 germ-infested spots

On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

Best, worst cities for veterans to live
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst cities for veterans to live

Colorized images from WWI
Press Association/AP via CNN

Colorized images from WWI

Election Day 2018
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Election Day 2018

Celebrities who go by one name
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

Health mistakes smart people make
iStock/Peter-John Freeman

Health mistakes smart people make

On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

Notable recalls of 2018
Duncan Hines via CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians