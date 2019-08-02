News

Highway 101 slow lane and off-ramp closed in Santa Maria after semi-truck catches fire



Posted: Aug 02, 2019 02:22 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 02:26 AM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The South Broadway exit off-ramp on Highway 101 going south in Santa Maria is closed because a semi-truck caught fire near Thursday night. The slow lane is also closed.

The fire happened just before midnight, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident page. 

Flames could be seen from houses on Johnson Drive near Preisker Park.

The freeway exit was ordered closed by CHP around 1:23 a.m. Friday morning, along with a prolonged closure of the slow lane. They are calling it a long term closure.

According to CHP, the fire burned about 80% of the truck's trailer. It was also noted that debris will need to be removed from the shoulder and slow lane. 

As of 2:15 a.m., Friday, officials were still waiting for an available tow truck to help clear what was left of the semi-truck.

It's unclear how long the number three lane and South Broadway off-ramp will be closed, or when it will reopen for drivers. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information becomes readily available. 

