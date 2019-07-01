Hermann family opens new restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara

La Cocina serves up dishes made with local ingredients in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - La Cocina opened over the weekend in Santa Barbara.

The new restaurant's chef used to make films, now he makes food.

"I was a film school dropout and was cooking and it came natural 15-20 years later here I am," said Chef Mario Alberto.

Owner Steve Hermann said Alberto knows how to create delicious handmade tortillas, stews, squash enchiladas and more.

The Hermann family chose the space they renovated on East Anapamu.

"We just love Santa Barbara."

They moved here 10 year ago.

"We wanted to bring great food to the area."

KEYT's Alan Rose was one of its bar's first customers.

"I had the Ultimo Margarita. It is delicious, I think it is a great new space, sort of reinventing downtown."

Reservations aren't necessary. La Cocina seating is first-come-first-serve.



