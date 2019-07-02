Head-on collision near Santa Ynez sends two people to the hospital

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - It happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday at the 2100 block of North Refugio road in Santa Ynez.

When Santa Barbara county fire arrived, the two cars involved had major damages and one car caught on fire.

Officials were able to extinguish the fire and extricate one of the drivers from the vehicle

According to Santa Barbara County Fire, one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries by AMR, and another person was airlifted to Cottage hospital with major injuries.

Head on vehicle accident 2183 N. Refugio Rd. Santa Ynez. One vehicle on fire. Major extrication required. 1 green to hospital via AMR and 1 Red tag to Cottage via Calstar. Accident is under investigation. Call newsline for more info. @YourFireChief @EliasonMike @KEYTNC3 @KSBY pic.twitter.com/qQ0WQlqnF7 — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) July 2, 2019

The accident is still under investigation.