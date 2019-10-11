Guadalupe Tavern nominated for California Register of Historic Resources

(Photo: Sean Larsen)

GUADALUPE, Calif. - The former home of the Far Western Tavern in Guadalupe has been nominated for the California Register of Historic Resources.

The nomination was submitted late summer of 2018. The City of Guadalupe wrote a letter in support of the nomination.

If it is approved, the nature of the building would have to be taken into account for future projects. It will be considered by the state historical resources commission on November 7th in San Bernardino.