Grocery workers to demonstrate ahead of possible strike

Union employees to gather in Santa Barbara

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 08:12 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:28 PM PDT

Grocery workers to show united front ahead of strike

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Grocery union workers planned a day of informational picketing outside local grocery stores as contract talks continue.

Last week, 60,000 Local UFCW 770 workers from San Luis Obispo to San Diego voted to authorize a strike. Tuesday they will rally in front of different grocery stores from Camarillo to Santa Barbara. A large rally is planned at the Ralph's location on Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara around 2 p.m.

Grocery workers at Albertsons, Vons, Ralph's and Pavillions have been working without a contract since the last one expired in March. Workers are seeking better wages and to preserve their health care and retirement plans.

It has been 15 years since the last grocery workers strike in Southern California.

