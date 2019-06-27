News

Grocery store employees vote to authorize strike as negotiations continue

Chains across Southern California involved

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 06:54 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 07:03 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Checkout lines could soon turn into picket lines at some Southern California grocery stores.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union’s Local 770 Chapter voted to authorize a strike on Wednesday as negotiations with local chains stalled. The union represents employees at Albertsons, Vons and Ralphs stores.

Local 770 president John Grant says 96 percent of the union’s members voted in favor of authorizing a strike. No strike will take place immediately, but union leaders could now call for one at any time.

The union’s members stretch from San Luis Obispo to Mammoth Lakes to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“[Members] voted to do two things,” Grant said. “The rejection of [the companies’] proposal and the election to engage in economic protest against those three markets.”

The union wants grocery workers to receive better pay and benefits.

“Enable grocery workers to work at one job and not have to chase down second and third jobs to be able to sustain their family with that kind of income,” Grant said.

Discussions about potential acts of protest and other unions’ involvement are set to take place next week.

“The range of activities range from civil disobedience, to boycotting, to consumer information, to strike—if necessary,” Grant said.

Albertsons--which owns Vons--responded to Wednesday’s vote in a statement:

“The outcome of the strike authorization vote does not change anything related to this process. We remain committed to negotiating a contract that is fair to all parties, including our employees, and will continue to work to achieve that.”

Local 770 members are set to gather outside the Ralph’s in downtown Santa Barbara on Tuesday to speak out.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

