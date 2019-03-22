News

Grant family speaks out against El Campo and Hwy 101 intersection dangers

By:

Posted: Mar 21, 2019 10:11 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 21, 2019 10:58 PM PDT

Grant family seeks safety changes El Campo and Hwy 101

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The family of an 18-year-old Cal Poly student who was killed at the intersection of El Campo Road and Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande attended a public outreach meeting that was held at Arroyo Grande Hospital Annex.

The intersection is a known dangerous intersection nicknamed “El Campo death trap”. 

James and Becky Grant lost their son Jordon in a tragic crash at the intersections and vow to keep advocating until a change is made.

“At any point, we can be looking at each other going another Cal Poly student has been killed and we knew this was wrong,” said James Grant. 

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments hosted tonight's meeting and emotions were high as residents discussed what can be done to make this intersection safe.

A study of the safety impediment was presented by a consulting firm at the meeting. 
Susan Smith, one of the many people injured at the dangerous intersection, attended to hear them tell her about the danger she knows first hand. 

“I had a spinal fracture and I have a brain injury that is probably not getting better. 
And I really need to you guys to close this because right after that Jordan was killed,” said  Smith.

The Grants say that the intersection has not been fixed because of special interest from nearby landowners.

“There are some major landowners that want to in the future develop some land across the street. They want an overpass, they believe if it is closed they will never get an overpass,” said Grant. 

Caltrans has the authority to fix the intersection but it's been years of inactions. 

“I think we are on a path to finding a solution at El Campo, but before we move forward, with that we want to carefully study what's before us and what those changes will look like,” said Cal Trans District 5 Public Affairs Officer Jim Shivers.

Caltrans says they are also holding off from fixing the intersection to get public comments before making any changes. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Outside an Ojai home where elder abuse is suspected
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Outside an Ojai home where elder abuse is suspected

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall

Notable recalls of 2019
USDA via CNN

Notable recalls of 2019

On this day: March 22
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: March 22

Celebrities and their dogs
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Music Business Association

Celebrities and their dogs

America's 10 favorite dog breeds
American Kennel Club via CNN

America's 10 favorite dog breeds

NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness

8 things to know about Powerball

8 things to know about Powerball

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots

Twitter top 25 most followers

Twitter top 25 most followers

On this day: March 21
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: March 21

NCAA Tournament by the numbers
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament by the numbers

World's happiest countries
MARVEL via Wikimedia Commons

World's happiest countries

Celebrity best friends
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebrity best friends

On this day: March 20
Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

On this day: March 20

10 superfoods for spring
iStock/martinturzak

10 superfoods for spring

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018

Beautiful stars for every age
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Beautiful stars for every age