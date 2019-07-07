News

Grace Fisher Foundation hosts Summer Extravaganza featuring adaptive art

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2019 11:38 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 11:38 PM PDT

Grace Fisher Foundation hosts Summer Extravaganza

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Grace Fisher shared her love of art and music at a free Summer Extravaganza in Tucker's Grove Park.

The survivor of a paralyzing disease called Acute Flaccid Myelitis hasn't let it stop her creativity.

"I think art is a great way to express yourself, a lot of times when you are living with a disability, and the day to day struggles, art is just a great way to get your mind off the tough day to day things you struggle with."

Youngsters look up to her.

Her mother Debbie Fisher said, "The goal is to have fun. It was Grace's wish to make a wish to start this foundation to provide art because it is so therapeutic for her."

The foundation is already selling tickets to Grace Fisher's Winter Music Showcase on December 21.

The showcase has sold out in the past. 
 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

United States of celebrities
iStock/Frankljunior

United States of celebrities

Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

Hottest rock stars of all time
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hottest rock stars of all time