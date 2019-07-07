Grace Fisher Foundation hosts Summer Extravaganza featuring adaptive art

Grace Fisher Foundation hosts Summer Extravaganza

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Grace Fisher shared her love of art and music at a free Summer Extravaganza in Tucker's Grove Park.

The survivor of a paralyzing disease called Acute Flaccid Myelitis hasn't let it stop her creativity.

"I think art is a great way to express yourself, a lot of times when you are living with a disability, and the day to day struggles, art is just a great way to get your mind off the tough day to day things you struggle with."

Youngsters look up to her.

Her mother Debbie Fisher said, "The goal is to have fun. It was Grace's wish to make a wish to start this foundation to provide art because it is so therapeutic for her."

The foundation is already selling tickets to Grace Fisher's Winter Music Showcase on December 21.

The showcase has sold out in the past.

