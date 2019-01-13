Governor Newsom proposes health care for illegal immigrants

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A new budget proposal from Governor Gavin Newsom would give health care coverage to young undocumented adults ages 19 to 26.

Two years ago, California took a bold step toward health care by covering undocumented youth under 18 years of age through the state’s Medi-Cal program. In Newsom's budget proposal, he wants to see the coverage extended to young adults until they turn 26.

Abraham Melendrez is the Community Organizer at CAUSE in Santa Maria. The grassroots organization is an advocate for immigrant rights. He thinks it's a human rights issue.

“It's going to cost us more to have folks that are not insured, in the long run,” said Melendrez. No one should die, or should be unhealthy because they don't have access to health care. Regardless of immigration status, I think everyone deserves that right.”

Santa Maria has almost three times the average national rate of uninsured adults from ages 19-25. Melendrez notes the cost of the uninsured being higher from Emergency Room visits the state may have to pay if the patient cannot afford their treatments.

Others believe the real burden of cost will come from insuring illegal immigrants.

“Our state can't sustain it," said resident Nicolai Nikolenko. "We are already in debt. We are running a deficit. We are nearly bankrupt. We need to take care of our very own citizens before we worry about taking care of undocumented immigrants.”

California actually has the largest budget surplus it has seen in nearly 20 years.

With the state collecting more in taxes than predicted, and slowed growth for Medi-Cal. Governor Newsom predicts a $21.4 billion budget surplus