Goleta haunted house celebrates 40th anniversary with "Jason" theme

Organizers say kids are welcome too

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 02:12 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 02:12 PM PDT

GOLETA HAUNTED HOUSE

GOLETA, Calif. - The Favela family has been scaring their neighbors for about 40 years. 

Folks will hear Friday the 13th Jason's signature scary sounds as they enter the haunted house on 48 Deerhurst drive. 

The free experience is only open one night out of the year, Halloween. They open up at sundown, and close up shop whenever people stop showing up.

Decorations are provided by neighbors and visitors alike. 

The Favelas say kids are welcome to stop by if they can brave it out. 

" Kids are more than welcome if they are willing to go through," said Tim Favela. 

" We have a scare level, usually my grandmother will shout out a number -- either one or two, depending on what we're doing that night, and we'll tone it down and the actors will kind of let them pass."

The annual haunted house is themed and each year they choose a different one. This year's was "Jason" themed. 

The family is already looking forward to next year. 

"Next year's gonna be huge, because Halloween is on a Saturday next year. You know this is just a taste of what [people will] get next year."

