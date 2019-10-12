Giant retail store expected to open right on 'Target'

GOLETA, Calif. - The retail giant Target, is scheduled to open their Goleta location next week.

Bunam Prajapati of Goleta remembers when the soon-to-be Target used to be the home of Kmart.

"We used to go here, buy groceries and sometimes I would ride my bike," said Prajapati.

The UCSB graduate, who has lived in Goleta since the 1960s, shared why he's looking forward to the opening of the city's first Target store.

"Well this is good you know. I go to buy toys for my grandson in Ventura. So this is good to have a local Target. You can find everything at this store," Prajapati said.

College students like Lily Gack explains what it's been like living in a city without a Target for four years, "It's been rough because we didn't have a nice store that was essentially located to everything around here, so we had to go downtown which is hard for a lot of college students."

The Goleta location will offer a product assortment including apparel and accessories, fresh grocery, home décor and furniture, health and beauty and other departments.

The store will also offer a CVS pharmacy inside the store and order pickup.

A grand opening will take place Sunday, Oct. 20.