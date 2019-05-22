Free movie night helps raise Mental Health Awareness during month of May

Free Movie Night held during Mental Health Awareness Month

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County's Behvioral Wellness Department held a free movie night in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

They screened 55 Steps at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden and at the Santa Maria Public Library.

The film, starring Hilary Swank and Helena Bonham Carter, is about a 1987 class action lawsuit that gave competent mental health patients rights over their medication during hospital stays.

The Santa Barbara event also included food trucks and agencies on display.

Behavioral Wellness Department's Suzanne Grimmesey helped organize the event.

"We have a homeless outreach team, a mobile crisis team, we have many services spread throughout,

we are here for the community."

Teens from San Marcos and Bishop Diego High Schools set up a table with games to promote their Youth Wellness Connection Clubs.

Emma Grabenstetter said, "Personally, I've grown up dealing with family members who had mental illnesses, and it always made me a little uncomfortable that everyone else around me refused to speak about mental illnesses."

She said there are many high school students as passionate about mental health awareness as she is.

Safety Alternatives for Treating Youth had a table full of blue bracelets.

On the inside of each bracelet there is an imprint of the crisis line; 1(888)334-2777.

Another display offered help for people with loved ones in custody.

"What is Love" founder Chirsty Haynes said awareness will help teens prevent domestic violence and suicide.

Participants wore lime green in support of Mental Health Awareness.

For moire information https://countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness