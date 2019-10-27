News

Former America's Got Talent contestant Carly Jo Jackson holds release party in Santa Barbara

By:

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 11:57 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 11:57 PM PDT

Carly Jo Jackson performs new music at release party in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  Former America's Got Talent contestant Carly Jo Jackson held her latest release party in Santa Barbara.

Jackson celebrated her new music at the home of photographer and filmmaker Alan Kozlowski. 

​​​​​Her​ new music EP entitled  Au Natural and single Clipped Wings are now available on iTunes, Spotify and CD Baby.

The recording features Michael McDonald, Chris and Christian Pelonis and other artists. 
   
" I just put out a brand-new EP called Au Natural, featuring some really natural songs with a raw sounds  you can almost smell the wood instruments," said Jackson after performing for the party.

Jackson was a favorite of the judges including Howard Stern on America's Got Talent in 2015.

She often performs at Lost Chord Guitars in Solvang when she isn't on the road. 

