Foodbank expands storage temporarily with help from Goleta

Foodbank seeking a new warehouse



Jun 20, 2019



Goleta helps Foodbank of Santa Barbara County with storage

GOLETA, Calif. - Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has more than a new logo, it has more food than usual coming from the government.

It is upside of President Trump's help for farmers hurt by the trade war with China.

Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin said, "There is what is called trade mitigation going on at the moment, which means that a lot of farmers are getting subsidies, and as a result of that, more food is being created and we are able to get a lot of that."

Goleta is helping with storage.  The city bought the former Direct Relief building and before it is turned into a train depot in the city is leasing the building to Foodbank for $1.

"We are really thrilled that Goleta is helping us it is really great opportunity," said Talkin.

Foodbank has a location on Foster Rd. in Santa Maria and one on Hollister in Goleta but it wants another in case of emergency.

Talkin said, "If there is a split in the 101 as there was during the Thomas disaster we are not going to get that food here so we need a new home for the Foodbank in Santa Barbara."

Although food donations are always welcome, they say dollars can be stretched to buy even more food to move the community from hunger to health. Donations will help summer programs for children.

For more information visit, https://foodbanksbc.org
 

 

 

