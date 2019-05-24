Food for a full city block served at the Common Table in Carpinteria

Over 250 came together in Carpinteria for a Common Table dinner on Linden Avenue prepared by residents and restaurants. The free event builds community strength and similar events have taken place in Montecito, Santa Barbara and Isla Vista. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

Over 250 came together in Carpinteria for a Common Table dinner on Linden Avenue prepared by residents and restaurants. The free event builds community strength and similar events have taken place in Montecito, Santa Barbara and Isla Vista. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

Carpinteria, Calif. - They took it to the streets when it came to dinner in Carpinteria Thursday night with over 250 people sitting down for the Common Table gathering.

Each person brought a dish or something prepared at a restaurant and ate at a block-long table in the 800 block of Linden Avenue in front of the seal fountain where two musical groups performed for the crowd.

The Farmers Market event was moved down a block and there was synergy between both events until about 7 p.m. It was one continuous event.

The event is coordinated by the Lois & Walter Capps Project, a nonprofit that brings community members today and the event is promoted with "no speeches and no politics."

Last Saturday a similar table was set up for a meal in Isla Vista. The Common Table has also taken place in Montecito after the mudflow disaster and in front of the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Whether someone brought food or was not able to, everyone was able to find a plate, a fork and a friend to get something to eat.

For those who could not make a meal and bring it down, local restaurants had food ready for purchase and that served as an economic stimulus for area businesses.

Going up and down the table there were many bowls of salad, pasta with chicken, pizza from Pizza Man Dan, Nutbelly, and Borello's, turkey sausages, meatballs, sandwiches, homemade cookies, boxes of desserts from Jeannine's and Reynaldo's, and an assortment of candy.

The tables had tulips in pots as centerpiece decorations, crayons and there were no reserved areas. It was open seating and those attending were encouraged to move around.