Flowers left with note about domestic violence at mobile home park where 5 people died

Flowers left with note in front of crime scene at Santa Maria mobile home park

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Flowers and a note about reporting domestic violence were left in front of a burned out mobile home in Santa Maria over the weekend.

The death toll rose to five on Saturday.

Two people were fatally shot on Friday and three were found dead in the ashes of a mobile home fire.

One of them was discovered on Saturday.

Santa Maria residents are trying to understand how a violent attack could happen in their community.

A number of residents identified the neighbor responsible for the shootings and an explosions leading to the fire, but the Sheriff's Office said the official name will be released by the coroner this week.

The two shooting victims have been identified as Richard Hanen, 78 and Kurt Bracke, 70.

Neighbors suspect the burned bodies found in one of the burned mobile homes are that of the shooter, his battered wife and their son.

The American Red Cross said the people displaced are being helped by other agencies.

The Red Cross said it has reached out to one of the burned mobile homeowners and plans to access ways to help.

