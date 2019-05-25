Flash Flood Warning issued for North Ventura and Northeastern Santa Barbara areas

MGN Online

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for some areas in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties Saturday.

The mountains in North Ventura County and Northeastern Santa Barbara County have been issued the warning.

Some locations that could experience flooding include Lockwood Valley, Frazier Mountain, Ventucopa, Highway 33, Highway 166, Lockwood Valley Road, Frazier Mountain Park Road, and Cuddy Valley Road.

The Doppler radar indicated a cluster of strong and nearly stationary thunderstorms across the mountains in northern Ventura County from the Santa Barbara county line to Frazier Park just after 3 p.m., according to the weather service.

The National Weather Service said very heavy rain is occurring with these storms and flash flooding

is expected to begin shortly.

The warning will be in effect until around 6:15 p.m.