First weekend of summer Weekend Picks 2019

First weekend of summer Weekend Picks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - SOLSTICE PARADE | 12 PM SATURDAY | STATE ST., SANTA BARBARA

Celebrate the start of summer at the Santa Barbara Solstice Festival this Friday through Sunday at Alameda Park. The largest of the festivities will be the Summer Solstice Parade which will make its way down State Street in Santa Barbara at noon on Saturday. You won't want to miss the colorful floats, dance groups and celebration of all things summer.

http://www.solsticeparade.com/

LIVE OAK MUSIC FESTIVAL | FRIDAY - SUNDAY | EL CHORRO REGIONAL PARK

The Live Oak Music Festival is this weekend. The three-day family friendly festival has moved this year to El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo County. Festival goers can enjoy dozens of headliners and performers from around the world, as well as games, local food, wine, beer and other activities. This event according to organizers has sold out.

https://www.liveoakfest.org/

CUSTOM CAR SHOW | SATURDAY 10AM - 3PM | SANTA MARIA ELKS LODGE

Car lovers should rev their engines up and head to Santa Maria, for the 25th Annual Elks Car Show. From 10AM to 3PM on Saturday check out the fancy cars, enjoy the DJ and more at the Santa Maria Elks lodge. There also is an all you can eat pancake breakfast for $7 from 7-10AM. Proceeds go to various local charities.

https://santamariavalley.com/events/25th-annual-elks-car-show/

FROZEN JR. | FRIDAY 7PM | LA COLINA JUNIOR HIGH, SANTA BARBARA

Just as summer arrives, cool off by heading to Frozen Junior at La Colina Junior High School in Santa Barbara. Friday's 7PM showing is put on by local children and features all of your Frozen favorites. Children under 13 are free.

https://sbshowstoppers.com/

