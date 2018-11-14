News

Fires impact Oxnard Union High School District

Camarillo High closest to flare-up

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 10:44 PM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 10:44 PM PST

Woolsey Fire flares up before noon in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Students at Camarillo High School and other schools in the Oxnard Union High School District were told they could go home without it impacting their attendance on Tuesday during a flare-up of the nearby Fires.

The Woolsey fires sent smoke into the air above Ventura County before noon.

Students said they were told school was canceled only to be told later in same day that it would be held on Tuesday after all.

Parents said they understood the district was making decisions based on changes in the fire and weather conditions.

One students at Adolfo Camarillo High said he remembered when the Thomas Fire led to closures that impacted Oxnard more than Camarillo.

This time the fires are impacting Camarillo more than Oxnard.

Camarillo High is also mourning a graduate killed in the Borderline shooting.

A substitute teacher, who did not want to be identified, said they were talking about all of the current events in class on Tuesday.

He said it is important to let kids talk about what is happening around them.

