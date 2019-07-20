Firefighters respond to fire at recycling center in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling center Saturday morning.
About 50 vehicles were burned in the fire.
No neighboring buildings were damaged or threatened.
This morning your E2, E4, T1, E3, E5, B212 SMPD, and AMR responded to a fire in a recycling center. Approximately 50 vehicles burned. No extension to neighboring property or structures pic.twitter.com/NmFPqpfzMP— Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) July 20, 2019