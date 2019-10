McKinley Fire contained after neighborhood scare

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara firefighters reported to a brush fire in Santa Barbara Thursday evening.

Officials are calling it the Mckinley Fire. The blaze was first reported around 8:05 p.m. near Loma Alta Dr. in Santa Barbara.

The fire could bee seen from our station above TV hill.

Santa Barbara resident Steve Owens, says he saw flames spreading on the hill side before the fire department arrived.