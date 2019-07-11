Firefighters respond to a fully engulfed garage fire in Paso Robles

courtesy CAL FIRE

courtesy CAL FIRE

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - UPDATE:

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff has said the fire is contained. CAL FIRE says their crews will remain on scene for a few more hours, until the flames fully subside.

Units will be committed for a few hours extinguishing the fire on Jardine Road. pic.twitter.com/3tggx8ylmX — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 11, 2019

INITIAL STORY:

Cal Fire crews along with Paso Robles Firefighters are responding to reports of a fully engulfed garage fire on the 4600 block of Jardine Road.

google maps photo

google maps photo

According to Cal Fire, the garage, and RV, and multiple cars are burning.

It happened after 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Multiple engine and water tenders at the scene holding the fire on the property of origin. pic.twitter.com/C5yShsvXqh — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 11, 2019

Cal Fire crews say they will remain on scene for two to three more hours to clean up

No injuries were immediately reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.