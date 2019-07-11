Firefighters respond to a fully engulfed garage fire in Paso Robles
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - UPDATE:
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff has said the fire is contained. CAL FIRE says their crews will remain on scene for a few more hours, until the flames fully subside.
INITIAL STORY:
Cal Fire crews along with Paso Robles Firefighters are responding to reports of a fully engulfed garage fire on the 4600 block of Jardine Road.
According to Cal Fire, the garage, and RV, and multiple cars are burning.
It happened after 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
Cal Fire crews say they will remain on scene for two to three more hours to clean up
No injuries were immediately reported.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.