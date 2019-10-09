UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on fire burning near Monterey County/San Luis Obispo County

MONTEREY, Calif. - UPDATE: Forward progress has been stopped. The estimated acreage is approximately 100-125 acres.

Firefighters will remain on scene overnight and into tomorrow. PG&E is also on scene and reports that power is out in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo reported to a vegetation fire in Monterey County, near Camp Roberts.

The fire began to burn south-west towards the San Luis Obispo County.

The fire stands at 35 acres with a potential of 100 acres.

The fire also burned into the Big Sandy State Wildlife Area and crews have notified State wildlife officials.

(CAL FIRE)

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.