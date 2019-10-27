Firefighters quickly put out Pet Smart fire in San Luis Obispo
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo Fire Department Crews made a good stop on a commercial building fire on Los Osos Valley Road.
It happened early Sunday morning, just after 5 p.m. at a PetSmart off 1530 Froom Ranch Way.
Fire officials said no injuries were reported, no pet casualties.
SLO Fire said they knocked down the fire within 10 minutes with limited damage to the building.
The fire did not spread to other parts of the building, it was contained to one room.
The building did have a commercial sprinkler system that turned on once the fire started.
