Firefighters put out fire in Arroyo Grande area
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY - Five Cities Fire Authority and CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo responded to a fire in the Arroyo Grande area.
The fire was reported in the 3800 block of Newsome Springs Road near Branch Mill Road.
The fire burned one fourth an acre and is now fully contained.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
FCFA Battalion Chief and Brush 6661 remain on-scene to assist @CALFIRE_SLO resources. #5citiesfire https://t.co/KdEKZS2bkv pic.twitter.com/QAn8ervlzB— Five Cities Fire (@5CitiesFirePIO) July 6, 2019