Firefighters put out fire in Arroyo Grande area

(Five Cities Fire Authority)

(Five Cities Fire Authority)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY - Five Cities Fire Authority and CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo responded to a fire in the Arroyo Grande area.

The fire was reported in the 3800 block of Newsome Springs Road near Branch Mill Road.

The fire burned one fourth an acre and is now fully contained.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.