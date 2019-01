Photo: Lompoc City Fire Twitter

Photo: Lompoc City Fire Twitter

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc City Fire responded to a fire that broke out in the attic of a home this afternoon.

A sheriff's deputy noticed the small fire in the 200 block of East Maple Street and called it in to dispatch.

Firefighters found the fire in the attic of the home and were able to put it out within minutes.

There was minor damage done to the home.

No one was injured and the family is not displaced due to the fire.