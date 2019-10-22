Firefighters made a quick attack on a condo fire in Ventura
One dog escaped unharmed
VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura City Firefighters made a quick attack Monday morning after a fire broke out in a condominium near the intersection of Harbor and Penninsula.
Arriving crews found smoke showing from multiple floods and the attic of the two-story complex.
Crews were able to contain the fire to its place of origin, and stop it from spreading to other units.
A dog was able to escape from the fire without any injuries, and officials say no one was hurt.
A total of 32 people were on scene to help fight the fire.
The cause is still under investigation.