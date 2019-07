Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Michael Orosco ( KEYT )

VENTURA, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down an early morning fire in Ventura.

It happened just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning on the 200 block of E. Vince Street.



It's unclear if any injuries were reported, or if the fire had spread to any other parts of the home.

Homeowner says a battery charger in the garage may have sparked the blaze pic.twitter.com/PplXmLDZJm — Hollywood 'Da Kid (@YMHollywood) July 13, 2019

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information becomes available.