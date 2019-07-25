Firefighters contain vegetation fire in Santa Maria area
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department contained a vegetation fire in the Santa Maria area Wednesday night.
The fire was reportedly one fourth an acre when crews responded to the scene on Black Road and Highway 1.
Crews contained the fire at half an acre, and they will remain at the scene for another hour to mop up.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
