Firefighters battle flames on prop airplane at Santa Maria Public Airport

Firefighters from Santa Barbara and Santa Maria are battling flames on a prop airplane at the Santa Maria Public Airport this week.

This is part of their annual Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting training.



The training exercise involves a steel prop plane that goes up in flames along with a simulated fuel spill fire.

The exercise is meant to help firefighters improve their skills in the event of an aircraft accident.

Thick black smoke blew out of a 50-foot-long prop plane as flames grew around it.



On the side of the plane, propane flames simulated a fuel spill.



ARFF Training coordinator Gerald Stein said aircraft accidents are high risk for firefighters, but they don't happen very often, making this training exercise, all the more important.



“Planes aren't crashing everyday. But if it does happen then the fire departments have a lot of factors to consider when they're putting the fires out and rescuing the passengers,” Stein said.