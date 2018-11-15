Firefighter struck by truck, injured while battling Woolsey Fire

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. An injured firefigher was airlifted from the Woolsey Fire and flown to a local trauma center. (Photo: @VCAirUnit on Twitter)

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter on the frontline of the Woolsey Fire was struck by a truck Wednesday night while sleeping.

Firefighter Terry Geisleman from Gig Harbor, Washington suffered major injuries described as “crushing injuries to chest and left side of body” by the California Highway Patrol. He was transported to Los Robles Hospital and is recovering.

Geisleman was injured when Clay Bush, 50 of Los Angeles, was driving his truck on private land and collided with a fire vehicle on Pacific View Dr., north of State Route 1. Geisleman was asleep in a field by his rig when it was struck. Why the accident happened is unclear.

Bush was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the collision and did not suffer any injures.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash and Bush was not arrested. The CHP is investigating.