News

Fired San Marcos H.S. Principal appeals ruling denying him reinstatement

By:
  • Newsroom Staff

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 05:16 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 05:33 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (KEYT) - The ousted principal at San Marcos High School has appealed a ruling that denied him reinstatement to his position, following his removal and demotion in 2018.

Ed Behrens was demoted from the principal position at San Marcos after more than six years in the position and more than 20 years at the school.  Behrens remains employed at the District as a junior high school teacher.

In legal papers filed today, Behrens' attorneys are appealing the decision of Judge Pauline Maxwell, who ruled last year the Santa Barbara School District did not violate any laws when deciding to remove Behrens from the principal position.  

"We are pursuing this case to ensure justice is done," said attorney Leila Noel.  

Behrens' lawyers blamed schools Superintendent Cary Matsuoka for the disciplinary action.  "Matsuoka admitted that strategic public statements he made about Ed were false. He also carefully controlled the information to the board and Ed about Ed’s performance to lead the board to the predetermined result he wanted: Ed’s removal from SMHS," Noel said

NewsChannel 3 has reached out to the district for a response to the latest legal development.

