SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Firefighters say a brush fire in Santa Ynez was sparked by power lines.

The Happy fire broke out in the 7300 block of Happy Canyon Road on Saturday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County firefighters say the fire started when an energized power line separated from a power pole and hit the ground.

Firefighters say multiple fires broke out between the two power poles.

At the time, firefighters said about four acres burned.