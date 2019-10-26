Woman, two children killed in three-car crash that sparked two-acre fire along Highway 154

Triple fatal accident closed Highway 154 for hours

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were killed and a vegetation fire was sparked after a vehicle crash on Highway 154 Friday evening.

The crash involved three vehicles on Highway 154 on the Santa Barbara side of the Cold Spring Bridge at around 4:45 p.m.

One of the vehicles erupted in flames which spread to nearby vegetation.

Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to put out the vehicle fire. The vegetation fire burned about two acres before forward progress was stopped by firefighters.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in the crash. Santa Barbara County Fire Department later confirmed that an additional person died in the crash and ensuing fire.

The three people killed were a woman and two young children who were riding in a small sedan. Occupants in the other two vehicles all survived.

A medical helicopter landed at the scene to transport a male victim with life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

Two other people walked away without injuries.

#SpringFire-UPDATE- SBC assisted #LPNF with 2 acre fire following a triple fatal, 3 car accident on CA 154 at Cold Spring Bridge. Fire is under control & crews mopping up. 1 male flown to SB Cottage w critical injuries SIG Alert for Hwy 154 which is closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/8xaioHy3Zp — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 26, 2019

Highway 154 was closed in both directions between the Highway 246 roundabout and Highway 192.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.