Fire

Vegetation fire in eastern San Luis Obispo County reaches 70% containment

Forward progress stopped at 900 acres

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 05:49 PM PDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 03:29 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Forward progress of a fire burning in eastern San Luis Obispo County has been stopped at 900 acres, and officials say the fire is 70 percent contained.

The fire broke out near Belmont Trail in California Valley not far from the Kern County line at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

When crews first arrived on scene, the fire had only burned about an acre of land. Additional ground crews and air units were called in as wind aided the flames and the fire quickly grew to hundreds of acres.

The fire ballooned to 200 acres shortly after fire crews arrived on scene. By Wednesday evening, forward progress had been stopped at about 900 acres. By 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, the fire was considered to be 70% contained.

Fire crews will likely continue to work to contain the fire through the evening.

CAL FIRE, Atascadero, Templeton, and Santa Margarita fire departments all responded.

No structures are currently threatened.

 

 

 

 

Five

