Vegetation fire in eastern San Luis Obispo County reaches 70% containment

A fire burning in east San Luis Obispo County grew to 900 acres but is quickly approaching full containment. ( CALFIRE _ SLO on Twitter)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Forward progress of a fire burning in eastern San Luis Obispo County has been stopped at 900 acres, and officials say the fire is 70 percent contained.

The fire broke out near Belmont Trail in California Valley not far from the Kern County line at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A fire burning in east San Luis Obispo County drew a quick response from firefighters. ( CALFIRE _ SLO on Twitter)

When crews first arrived on scene, the fire had only burned about an acre of land. Additional ground crews and air units were called in as wind aided the flames and the fire quickly grew to hundreds of acres.

#BelmontIC fire is now approximately 200 acres with 20% containment. Engines, dozers and aircraft working to mitigate structure threat. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 30, 2019

The fire ballooned to 200 acres shortly after fire crews arrived on scene. By Wednesday evening, forward progress had been stopped at about 900 acres. By 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, the fire was considered to be 70% contained.

Fire crews will likely continue to work to contain the fire through the evening.

CAL FIRE, Atascadero, Templeton, and Santa Margarita fire departments all responded.

No structures are currently threatened.