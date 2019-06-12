Vegetation fire explodes to 600 acres near Shandon
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters worked to contain a vegetation fire that broke out in northern San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday.
The McMillan Fire sparked just before 1 p.m. on Highway 46 east of McMillan Canyon Road near Shandon.
First responding crews found a vegetation fire burning 10 acres in dry grass moving at a moderate rate of speed.
Just over an hour after the fire was first reported, the fire had exploded to over 600 acres with a moderate to rapid rate of spread.